SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|15
|11
|2
|1
|1
|24
|40
|26
|Huntsville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|59
|56
|Pensacola
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|54
|56
|Knoxville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|50
|46
|Birmingham
|18
|6
|8
|4
|0
|16
|44
|63
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.