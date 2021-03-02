Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 15 11 2 1 1 24 40 26
Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56
Pensacola 20 9 8 2 1 21 54 56
Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 46
Birmingham 18 6 8 4 0 16 44 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-03 01:44 GMT+08:00

