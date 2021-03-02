Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 28 21 5 0 2 44 111 67
Indy 27 20 6 1 0 41 89 68
Orlando 26 13 10 3 0 29 72 82
Greenville 28 12 9 5 2 31 80 90
South Carolina 26 10 8 6 2 28 74 84
Jacksonville 23 10 11 1 1 22 54 66
Wheeling 25 7 14 4 0 18 69 91
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 20
Wichita 26 17 6 3 0 37 83 65
Allen 26 16 9 1 0 33 87 72
Utah 28 13 7 3 5 34 85 90
Kansas City 27 11 12 3 1 26 68 77
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 30 12 17 1 0 25 81 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-03 00:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung