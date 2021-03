Tuesday At Palais des Sports Gerland Lyon, France Purse: €189,708 Surface: Hardcourt indoor LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Kristina Mladenovic (4), France, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-3.