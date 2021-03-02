Alexa
Lazio to appear for Serie A kickoff while Torino isolating

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 20:52
Torino's Gleison Bremer, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’...
Torino's Andrea Belotti, right, and Cagliari's Nahitan Nández vie for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’...
Torino manager Davide Nicola reacts on the sideline during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’s Sardegna Arena stadium, I...

Torino's Gleison Bremer, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’...

Torino's Andrea Belotti, right, and Cagliari's Nahitan Nández vie for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’...

Torino manager Davide Nicola reacts on the sideline during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino, in Cagliari’s Sardegna Arena stadium, I...

ROME (AP) — More farcical scenes in Serie A are expected on Tuesday if Lazio walks out onto the Stadio Olimpico pitch even though its Torino opponents are remaining in Turin.

A coronavirus outbreak forced Torino players and staff into self-isolation that doesn't end until midnight Tuesday, hours after the scheduled kickoff against Lazio in Rome.

But Serie A’s governing body has yet to postpone the Lazio-Torino match.

Torino's match against Sassuolo last Friday was postponed until March 17, and that decision was announced the day before the match.

That means there could be a repeat on Tuesday of the farcical scenes around the Juventus-Napoli match when the Biaconeri followed their regular matchday routine and went out onto the field despite knowing their opponent had not left Naples.

Napoli was handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league and docked one point but eventually had that overturned on appeal by the Italian Olympic Committee — after several failed attempts in other courts — and the match will be rescheduled.

Eight Torino players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

