12 national forest recreation areas in Taiwan now accept LINE Pay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Twelve national forest recreation areas in Taiwan now accept LINE Pay, according to a news release posted by the Forestry Bureau.

The bureau said that from Tuesday (March 2), the 12 national forest recreation areas, as well as the Bong Bong Train in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, in addition to the sightseeing mini-trains in Wulai, New Taipei City, will take LINE Pay for admission.

The 12 national forest recreation areas are Taipingshan, Manyueyuan, Neidong, and Dongyanshan in northern Taiwan; Basianshan, Dasyueshan, and Aowanda in central Taiwan; Alishan, Shuangliou, and Kenting in southern Taiwan; and Jhihben, and Chihnan in eastern Taiwan.

The acceptance of LINE Pay came after the above-mentioned facilities began to accept NFC-enabled Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Taiwan Pay in December 2018.

For more information about national forest recreation areas and forestry railways, please visit the Taiwan Forest Recreation website or the bureau’s website.