Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bartomeu provisionally freed after spending night in jail

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 19:36
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, President of FC Barcelona Josep Bartomeu pauses during and interview with the Associated Press at the Camp No...
Catalan police stand by a car outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after r...
Journalists work outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Barcel...
Catalan police walk outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Bar...
Catalan police enter FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Barcelona'...

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, President of FC Barcelona Josep Bartomeu pauses during and interview with the Associated Press at the Camp No...

Catalan police stand by a car outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after r...

Journalists work outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Barcel...

Catalan police walk outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Bar...

Catalan police enter FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Barcelona'...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was provisionally freed on Tuesday after appearing before a judge following a night in jail while being investigated for possible irregularities during his administration.

Court officials said Bartomeu and his former adviser at the Spanish club, Jaume Masferrer, used their right not to make any comments.

Bartomeu, Masferrer and two other club officials were arrested on Monday after Catalan police raided Barcelona’s headquarters in a search and seizure operation related to last year’s “Barçagate.” In that case, the club was accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of then-president Bartomeu and others.

The arrests came less than a week before the club holds presidential elections, and added to the turmoil surrounding the team recently.

Barcelona, which has also struggled on the field and could lose Lionel Messi after his contract ends this season, has been led by a caretaker board since Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned in October while facing a no-confidence vote.

The Spanish powerhouse has a debt of more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), in large part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said the arrests were made as they investigate “alleged crimes related to property and socio-economic order.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-02 21:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples