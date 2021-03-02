Alexa
  1. Home

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews huge ash column

By Deutsche Welle
2021/03/02 08:15
It's thought that a large lava dome below the surface of Mount Sinabung could explode at any time

It's thought that a large lava dome below the surface of Mount Sinabung could explode at any time

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted early on Tuesday, throwing a spectacular column of ash into the sky.

Vulcanologists said 13 separate blasts had been recorded, belching debris up to 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) above the island of Sumatra.

Authorities said there was no immediate danger to life or property. A 5-kilometer (roughly 3-mile) ring around the volcano has been left unoccupied over recent years.

There has been no reported flight disruption, and no evacuation orders have been issued.

It is believed that a large lava dome beneath the surface could burst at any time, causing a large avalanche of hot clouds.

The volcano was dormant for centuries before returning to life in 2010, when an eruption killed two people. It erupted again in 2013 and has remained highly active since. An eruption in 2014 killed at least 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 blast.

There are nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the "Ring of Fire" — a belt of tectonic plate boundaries that circles the Pacific Ocean.

rc/msh (AFP, AP)

Updated : 2021-03-02 21:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples