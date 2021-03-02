Arminia Bielefeld hires Kramer as coach in relegation fight

Arminia Bielefeld players gather prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld in Dortmund,... Arminia Bielefeld players gather prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — Relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld hired Frank Kramer as coach on Tuesday, a day after firing Uwe Neuhaus.

Kramer has only limited experience in the Bundesliga after a two-game spell as interim coach at Hoffenheim in 2012 and relegation with Greuther Fürth a year later. In more recent years, he coached age-group German national teams up to the under-20 level and coached Austrian champion Salzburg's youth team.

Bielefeld, which was promoted last year, is in third-to-last place in the 18-team league. Hertha Berlin is just ahead on goal difference, and improving Mainz is only one point behind in a direct relegation place. Bielefeld still has a game in hand, however. Its next game is against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Bielefeld earned only one point from its last five games — a 3-3 draw at Bayern Munich — and the 3-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday was the fifth in a row in which the team conceded at least three goals.

The 61-year-old Neuhaus was immensely popular with Bielefeld’s fans after leading the team to a surprise promotion following 11 years out of the Bundesliga. He had been in charge of the club since December 2018.

