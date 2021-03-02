Alexa
Irish racing authorities look into dead horse video

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 18:16
DUBLIN (AP) — Irish horseracing authorities are investigating another image circulating on social media showing a man sitting on an apparently dead horse.

A video shows the person straddling the stricken horse while others watched on and laughed.

It comes a day after leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott was banned from entering runners in British races after a photo emerged of him posing on a horse that had just died of a heart attack.

“The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation,” said the body, which is also looking into the video involving Elliott.

