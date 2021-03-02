Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

EU court: Poland's new judicial rules are against EU law

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 17:50
EU court: Poland's new judicial rules are against EU law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The top European Union court ruled Tuesday that Poland’s new regulations for appointing judges to the Supreme Court could go against EU law.

The ruling obliges Poland’s government to discontinue these regulations and observe the principles of judicial independence and the right to judicial protection.

The ruling was in response to a complaint by some judges in Poland to the European Court of Justice. The judges said the new regulations have stripped them of the right to appeal a decision rejecting them as candidates for Poland’s top court.

The case relates to new legislation regulating Poland’s top judicial body, the National Council of the Judiciary, and its new method of appointing judges to Poland’s Supreme Court.

At issue is judicial independence in Poland and the right to fair and transparent judicial procedure.

Updated : 2021-03-02 19:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples