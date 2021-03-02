Alexa
Liverpool great Ian St John dies at age 82

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 17:44
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Ian St. John, the former Liverpool forward who scored the winning goal to seal the club's first FA Cup title and was a key player in its rebuild under Bill Shankly in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

St. John died on Monday following illness, Liverpool said on Tuesday.

A Scotland international who later fronted the popular British TV show “Saint and Greavsie” alongside another former player, Jimmy Greaves, St. John played 425 games for Liverpool from 1961-71 and scored 118 goals.

No goal was bigger than the one he scored in extra time to clinch a 2-1 win for Liverpool over Leeds in the 1965 FA Cup final.

St. John joined for a club-record fee from Scottish team Motherwell while Liverpool was in the second division and, alongside Ron Yeats, was part of the spine of a team which earned promotion then won the English league title in 1964 and '66.

Liverpool described St. John as a “legend” and described his FA Cup final winner against Leeds as “one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool's history."

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

