Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan

Pingtung and Taitung feel level 4 shockwaves from temblor

  163
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/02 17:41
CWB map of magnitude 5.8 quake. 

CWB map of magnitude 5.8 quake. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan at 5:23 p.m. this afternoon (March 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 93.6 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 31.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a four in Pingtung County and Taitung County and two in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of one was recorded in Hualien County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Yilan County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
earthquakes
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
2021/02/22 10:33
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes southeast Taiwan
2021/02/14 13:45
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
2021/02/09 18:18
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
2021/02/09 01:12
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
2021/02/08 10:38

Updated : 2021-03-02 18:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples