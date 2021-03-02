Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan at 5:23 p.m. this afternoon (March 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 93.6 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 31.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a four in Pingtung County and Taitung County and two in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of one was recorded in Hualien County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Yilan County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.