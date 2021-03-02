Taiwan occupies key spot in global supply chain for strategic products: Tsai

President Tsai (second right) meets business leaders at the Presidential Office Tuesday President Tsai (second right) meets business leaders at the Presidential Office Tuesday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is the source of numerous products of strategic importance, and it therefore occupies a key position in the global supply chain, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the leaders of eight business associations Tuesday (March 2).

The government will continue to support innovation and upgrades to the country’s manufacturing sector while improving the investment environment and promoting international trade, the Liberty Times quoted her as saying.

Speaking at the Presidential Office Building, she also implored the eight business leaders to encourage profitable companies to share with employees and give them a raise.

The recent global semiconductor shortage in the car industry has shown the importance of Taiwan’s highly developed manufacturing sector, Tsai said. In addition, famous international corporations such as Google and Microsoft have opened R&D or innovation centers in the country due to the government’s successes in cybersecurity and intellectual copyright protection, she told the business leaders.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic last year, Taiwan led the developed world in GDP growth, and forecasts for 2021 are even more positive, Tsai said.