Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed

By LEKAN OYEKANMI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/02 14:51
GUSAU, Nigeria (AP) —

Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted last week from a boarding school in the northwestern Zamfara state have been released, the state’s governor said Tuesday.

Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle announced that 279 girls have been freed.

Gunmen abducted the girls from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe town on Friday, in the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation.

An Associated Press reporter saw hundreds of girls dressed in light blue hijabs sitting at the state Government House office in Gusau.

“Alhamdulillah! (God be praised!) It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” Matawalle said in a post on Twitter early Tuesday.

___

AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

Updated : 2021-03-02 16:40 GMT+08:00

