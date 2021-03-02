Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cunningham, No. 17 OSU beat No. 16 OU for 2nd time in 3 days

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/02 12:41
Cunningham, No. 17 OSU beat No. 16 OU for 2nd time in 3 days

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to help No. 17 Oklahoma State beat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-75 on Monday night, completing a sweep of two games in three days against the rival Sooners.

Cunningham, a freshman who leads the Big 12 in scoring, had 40 points in Saturday’s 94-90 overtime win. This time, the 6-foot-8 guard was a decoy much of the night but finished strong in his final home game.

Kalib Boone had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Bryce Williams scored 14 for the Cowboys (17-6, 10-6 Big 12), who won their fifth straight game overall and earned their third consecutive win over a ranked opponent.

Brady Manek had 20 points and Austin Reaves added 19 for Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7), which lost its third straight after climbing to No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

NO. 21 VIRGINIA 62, MIAMI 51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 18 points and Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row.

Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Cavaliers (16-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half.

Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes (7-16, 3-15).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-02 13:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples