Mississippi Valley St. tops Grambling St. 67-63

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 12:28
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Caleb Hunter had 21 points as Mississippi Valley State narrowly beat Grambling State 67-63 on Monday night.

Donalson Fanord had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Mississippi Valley State (2-20, 2-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Terry Collins added 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Leandre Howard had 4 points and five blocks.

The Delta Devils had a season-high 12 blocks.

Cameron Christon had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-11, 7-6). Sarion McGee added 10 points.

The Delta Devils leveled the season series against the Tigers. Grambling State defeated Mississippi Valley State 85-72 on Feb. 1.

