Jarrett carries Jackson St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 64-58 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 12:33
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had a season-high 32 points, making all 14 of his free throws, and grabbed 13 rebounds as Jackson State won its ninth consecutive game, topping Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64-58 in overtime on Monday night.

Jonas James had 11 points and six rebounds for Jackson State (9-5, 9-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Williams added 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers’ 25 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Dequan Morris had 12 points for the Golden Lions (3-20, 2-12), who have now lost 12 straight games. Terrance Banyard added 10 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Jackson State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-55 on Feb. 1.

Updated : 2021-03-02 13:35 GMT+08:00

