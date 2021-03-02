Alexa
Green, St. Hilaire carry New Orleans past UIW 88-72

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 12:02
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Troy Green had 18 points to lead five New Orleans players in double figures as the Privateers defeated UIW 88-72 on Monday night.

Derek St. Hilaire added 16 points, Ahren Freeman chipped in 14 and Kmani Doughty and Damion Rosser 11 each for the Privateers (7-14, 6-7 Southland Conference).

Drew Lutz had 18 points for the Cardinals (8-11, 5-7 Southland Conference). Des Balentine added 14 points. Charlie Yoder had 12 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. New Orleans defeated UIW 86-64 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-02 13:34 GMT+08:00

