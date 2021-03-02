Alexa
Alexander lifts Texas Southern over Alabama A&M 68-58

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 11:57
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Galen Alexander had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas Southern to a 68-58 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Michael Weathers had 18 points for Texas Southern (11-8, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Karl Nicholas added 13 points and nine rebounds. Yahuza Rasas had 10 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-7, 4-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Garrett Hicks added 16 points. Jevon Tatum had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama A&M 66-49 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-02 13:34 GMT+08:00

