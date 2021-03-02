Dorsett Hospitality International Appoints Michael Foster As General Manager of Dorsett Gold Coast

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 2 March 2021 - Dorsett Hospitality International is pleased to announce that they have appointed Michael Foster as the General Manager for Dorsett Gold Coast -- their debut hotel in Australia, and first beach-style resort worldwide, set to open in Q4 of 2021. Michael will be leading the direction for the hotel's pre-opening, building a passionate and dedicated team who will bring the Dorsett Hotels' Stay Vibrant experience to Australia for the first time.









Michael has over 15 years of hospitality and management experience, including pre-opening, overall hotel operations and sales and marketing. He was previously the General Manager of Holiday Inn Express Brisbane Central and has held several senior roles for other hotels brands such as InterContinental, Pan Pacific Hotels Group and Crowne Plaza.

Michael graduated from the University of Queensland with a Bachelor's degree in International Hotel and Tourism Management and has substantial knowledge and experience with the Gold Coast market.

In addition to Dorsett Gold Coast, Dorsett Hotels also has 3 other hotels in development in Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.





Dorsett Hotels & Resorts

Dorsett Hotels & Resorts goes beyond the typical four-star experience by providing an exclusive "Stay Vibrant" experience at non-exclusive prices so guests are delighted every time they stay. All 25 hotels are located in major cities across the world with Gold Coast, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane already in development, and offer a real feel of the local neighbourhood. Catering to millennials, post-millennials, families, business professionals and more mature guests, the brand delivers a diverse range of guest experiences.

About Dorsett Hospitality International

Dorsett Hospitality International is one of Asia's fastest-growing hotel groups. As a Hong Kong hospitality brand, we are proud to have an international footprint in 25 major cities worldwide with a total of 56 properties with our strategic partners Trans World Hotel, also operated under DHI, and AGORA Hospitality; including Dorsett Hospitality International's 3 core brands: Dorsett Hotels & Resorts, d.Collection, and Silka, each with their own distinct identity and offerings to cater to diverse travel needs. Since the group's establishment in Hong Kong in January 2007, we have grown by leaps and bounds with hotels across China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe; more properties are planned in the development pipeline. For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit: www.dorsett.com.