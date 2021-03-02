Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/02 11:32
Batherson nets 2, runs streak to 6 as Sens douse Flames 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice, giving him six straight games with a goal, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Monday night.

Artem Anisimov and Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators (8-15-1), and Colin White had an empty-net goal. Tim Stutzle contributed two assists to help Ottawa (8-15-1) win for the fourth time in five games.

The 22-year-old Batherson has seven goals in his last six games. He matched Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak in franchise history.

Matt Murray, pulled from Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27 shots for the win.

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary (10-11-2) in the finale of a six-game, 10-day road trip. David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth consecutive start.

After White’s empty-netter, Chabot scored with Rittich back in net at 17:47 of the third period.

Ottawa outshot Calgary 22-6 in the second period and led 3-1 heading into the third.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Senators on Thursday night to open a stretch with six of seven at home.

Senators: At the Montreal Canadiens to open a six-game road trip that includes two games at Calgary and three at Edmonton.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

