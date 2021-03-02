Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bears hire former Texas coach Herman to work on Nagy's staff

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 09:59
FILE - This Dec. 29, 2020 file photo shows Texas head coach Tom Herman during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Col...

FILE - This Dec. 29, 2020 file photo shows Texas head coach Tom Herman during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Col...

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears hired former Texas coach Tom Herman in an analyst role on Matt Nagy's staff Monday, his first NFL job after more than two decades of college coaching.

Herman led Texas to a 32-18 record and four bowl victories the past four seasons. But he failed to deliver a Big 12 title or lead the Longhorns into national championship contention and got fired in January, with Steve Sarkisian replacing him.

Herman had two successful seasons coaching Houston before taking the Texas job. He was previously an assistant at Ohio State (2012-14), Iowa State (2009-11), Rice (2007-08), Texas State (2005-06), Sam Houston State (2001-04), Texas (graduate assistant, 1999—2000) and Texas Lutheran (1998).

The Bears also hired Anthony Hibbert as assistant strength coach. He spent six years as a strength and conditioning assistant at Oklahoma State.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-02 11:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Calla lily season at Taipei’s Yangmingshan begins
Calla lily season at Taipei’s Yangmingshan begins