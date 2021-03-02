Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Watson leads Dayton over Saint Bonaventure 55-52

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 09:18
Watson leads Dayton over Saint Bonaventure 55-52

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Ibi Watson registered 14 points as Dayton edged past Saint Bonaventure 55-52 on Monday.

The Bonnies missed two shots after a Dayton free throw with 1:05 to play and got a final opportunity after the Flyers 13-8, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference)had a shot clock violation with 10 seconds to play.

Jalen Adaway had 17 points for the Bonnies (13-4, 11-4). Osun Osunniyi added 10 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks. Kyle Lofton had six assists.

Jaren Holmes, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Bonnies, failed to make a shot (0 of 7) and didn't score.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-02 10:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Calla lily season at Taipei’s Yangmingshan begins
Calla lily season at Taipei’s Yangmingshan begins