Rodney Billups out as head coach at University of Denver

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 05:37
DENVER (AP) — The University of Denver is parting ways with basketball coach Rodney Billups after five seasons.

Billups finished 48-94 at the school where he once was a standout player. The Pioneers were 2-19 overall this season and 1-13 in Summit League play. Denver didn't qualify for the conference tournament in two of the last three seasons.

"We are thankful for Rodney’s service and dedication to the program and its student-athletes,” vice chancellor for athletics Karlton Creech said in a statement Monday. “We wish him and his family the best in his future endeavors.”

The Pioneers will conduct a national search to replace Billups, who is the younger brother of longtime NBA player and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups.

Rodney Billups arrived at Denver after spending six seasons on staff with the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Tad Boyle.

As a player for the Pioneers, Billups averaged 8.5 points and 4.6 assists. His 199 assists in 2004-05 are tied for the third-most in school history for a season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-02 07:24 GMT+08:00

