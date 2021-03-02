BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2639
|Up
|35
|Mar
|2736
|Up
|35
|May
|2631
|Up
|37
|May
|2616
|2652
|2607
|2639
|Up
|35
|Jul
|2598
|2643
|2596
|2631
|Up
|37
|Sep
|2600
|2638
|2592
|2625
|Up
|34
|Dec
|2593
|2625
|2584
|2612
|Up
|30
|Mar
|2576
|2614
|2576
|2602
|Up
|30
|May
|2603
|2610
|2593
|2599
|Up
|30
|Jul
|2605
|2608
|2598
|2601
|Up
|29
|Sep
|2607
|2611
|2600
|2604
|Up
|30
|Dec
|2611
|2611
|2606
|2608
|Up
|32