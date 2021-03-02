BC-US--Cocoa, US

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/02 04:17
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2639 Up 35
Mar 2736 Up 35
May 2631 Up 37
May 2616 2652 2607 2639 Up 35
Jul 2598 2643 2596 2631 Up 37
Sep 2600 2638 2592 2625 Up 34
Dec 2593 2625 2584 2612 Up 30
Mar 2576 2614 2576 2602 Up 30
May 2603 2610 2593 2599 Up 30
Jul 2605 2608 2598 2601 Up 29
Sep 2607 2611 2600 2604 Up 30
Dec 2611 2611 2606 2608 Up 32

Updated : 2021-03-02 05:52 GMT+08:00

