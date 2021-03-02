Alexa
Mets to honor Seaver with 41 patch on jerseys this season

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 03:40
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a “41” patch on their home and away jerseys this season.

The Mets announced Monday they’ll pay tribute to the Hall of Fame pitcher by putting his number on the right sleeves of their uniforms.

Seaver died Aug. 31 at age 75.

The right-hander is the Mets career leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He earned three Cy Young Awards during his 12 seasons with New York and pitched the Mets to their first World Series championship in 1969.

Seaver also played for Cincinnati, the Chicago White Sox and Boston in a 20-year career. Overall, he had 311 wins, a 2.86 ERA and struck out 3,640.

The Mets retired his number in 1988 and he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

In 2019, the Mets changed the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way. The team plans to unveil a Seaver statue at the ballpark this year.

Updated : 2021-03-02 05:51 GMT+08:00

