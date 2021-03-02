Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Struggling Arminia Bielefeld fires coach Uwe Neuhaus

By Associated Press
2021/03/02 00:11
Arminia's head coach Uwe Neuhaus walks on the pitch prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bie...

Arminia's head coach Uwe Neuhaus walks on the pitch prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bie...

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — Relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld fired Uwe Neuhaus on Monday less than a season after the coach led the club to Bundesliga promotion.

The club said it was also letting go of assistant coach Peter Nemeth, and it would make an announcement regarding Neuhaus' successor soon.

Bielefeld is third-to-last in the relegation/promotion playoff place in the 18-team division. Hertha Berlin is just ahead on goal difference, and improving Mainz is only one point behind in a direct relegation place. Bielefeld still has a game in hand, however.

Bielefeld claimed just one point from its last five games – a 3-3 draw at Bayern Munich – and the 3-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday was the fifth in a row in which the team conceded at least three goals.

The 61-year-old Neuhaus was immensely popular with Bielefeld’s fans after leading it to its surprise promotion after 11 years away from the Bundesliga. He had been in charge of the club since December 2018. But Neuhaus reportedly clashed with sporting director Samir Arabi over squad selections and tactics.

Neuhaus’ position was already under threat in the opening half of the season after seven straight defeats, but the team stabilized with 13 points from its following eight games.

Bielefeld next plays Neuhaus’ ex-club, Union Berlin, on Sunday, while it faces Werder Bremen in their rescheduled game on March 10.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-02 01:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Calla lily season at Taipei’s Yangmingshan begins
Calla lily season at Taipei’s Yangmingshan begins