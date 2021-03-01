Alexa
Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

By ADAM BEAM , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/01 23:43
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public schoolchildren back in classrooms by the end of March.

Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could get up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

To get the money, schools must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade.

However, districts in counties with coronavirus case numbers low enough within a specific classification level must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school.

The proposal does not require staff and students to be vaccinated. Districts are not required to have agreements with teachers’ unions.

