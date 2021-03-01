ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 28 21 5 0 2 44 111 67 Indy 27 20 6 1 0 41 89 68 Orlando 26 13 10 3 0 29 72 82 Greenville 28 12 9 5 2 31 80 90 South Carolina 26 10 8 6 2 28 74 84 Jacksonville 23 10 11 1 1 22 54 66 Wheeling 25 7 14 4 0 18 69 91

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 20 Wichita 26 17 6 3 0 37 83 65 Allen 26 16 9 1 0 33 87 72 Utah 28 13 7 3 5 34 85 90 Kansas City 27 11 12 3 1 26 68 77 Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76 Rapid City 30 12 17 1 0 25 81 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 1

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 0

Wheeling 6, Utah 1

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 2

Wichita 3, Rapid City 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled