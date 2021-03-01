All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69 7-3-2 5-2-2 12-5-4 Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50 5-1-0 7-4-2 12-5-2 N.Y. Islanders 21 11 6 4 26 56 49 7-0-2 4-6-2 11-6-4 Philadelphia 18 11 4 3 25 61 54 6-2-2 5-2-1 11-4-3 Pittsburgh 20 11 8 1 23 60 65 7-1-0 4-7-1 11-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 19 7 9 3 17 50 52 4-6-2 3-3-1 7-9-3 New Jersey 17 7 8 2 16 45 52 2-6-1 5-2-1 7-8-2 Buffalo 19 6 10 3 15 44 57 2-7-2 4-3-1 6-10-3

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 19 14 4 1 29 69 39 9-1-0 5-3-1 14-4-1 Florida 20 13 4 3 29 65 57 7-3-2 6-1-1 13-4-3 Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68 6-3-1 6-4-3 12-7-4 Carolina 20 13 6 1 27 69 56 6-1-1 7-5-0 13-6-1 Columbus 23 8 10 5 21 62 77 5-4-3 3-6-2 8-10-5 Nashville 21 10 11 0 20 49 64 7-4-0 3-7-0 10-11-0 Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 51 78 4-6-2 3-8-1 7-14-3 Dallas 16 6 6 4 16 46 45 4-1-3 2-5-1 6-6-4

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 17 12 4 1 25 51 36 8-2-1 4-2-0 12-4-1 Minnesota 18 12 6 0 24 57 44 5-3-0 7-3-0 12-6-0 St. Louis 21 11 8 2 24 67 67 4-6-2 7-2-0 11-8-2 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 55 42 5-3-0 6-3-1 11-6-1 Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56 3-2-3 6-5-1 9-7-4 Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64 6-6-3 3-3-0 9-9-3 Anaheim 21 6 10 5 17 42 61 3-5-3 3-5-2 6-10-5 San Jose 18 7 9 2 16 53 71 1-3-0 6-6-2 7-9-2

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 22 16 4 2 34 78 55 9-3-1 7-1-1 16-4-2 Edmonton 23 14 9 0 28 79 69 6-6-0 8-3-0 14-9-0 Winnipeg 20 13 6 1 27 69 53 8-3-1 5-3-0 13-6-1 Montreal 20 9 6 5 23 65 60 3-5-0 6-1-5 9-6-5 Calgary 22 10 10 2 22 58 65 4-4-0 6-6-2 10-10-2 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85 5-6-2 3-8-0 8-14-2 Ottawa 23 7 15 1 15 61 91 4-6-1 3-9-0 7-15-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago 7, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Washington 3, New Jersey 2

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.