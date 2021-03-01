All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|73
|69
|7-3-2
|5-2-2
|12-5-4
|Boston
|19
|12
|5
|2
|26
|59
|50
|5-1-0
|7-4-2
|12-5-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|11
|6
|4
|26
|56
|49
|7-0-2
|4-6-2
|11-6-4
|Philadelphia
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|61
|54
|6-2-2
|5-2-1
|11-4-3
|Pittsburgh
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|60
|65
|7-1-0
|4-7-1
|11-8-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|7
|9
|3
|17
|50
|52
|4-6-2
|3-3-1
|7-9-3
|New Jersey
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|45
|52
|2-6-1
|5-2-1
|7-8-2
|Buffalo
|19
|6
|10
|3
|15
|44
|57
|2-7-2
|4-3-1
|6-10-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|19
|14
|4
|1
|29
|69
|39
|9-1-0
|5-3-1
|14-4-1
|Florida
|20
|13
|4
|3
|29
|65
|57
|7-3-2
|6-1-1
|13-4-3
|Chicago
|23
|12
|7
|4
|28
|73
|68
|6-3-1
|6-4-3
|12-7-4
|Carolina
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|69
|56
|6-1-1
|7-5-0
|13-6-1
|Columbus
|23
|8
|10
|5
|21
|62
|77
|5-4-3
|3-6-2
|8-10-5
|Nashville
|21
|10
|11
|0
|20
|49
|64
|7-4-0
|3-7-0
|10-11-0
|Detroit
|24
|7
|14
|3
|17
|51
|78
|4-6-2
|3-8-1
|7-14-3
|Dallas
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16
|46
|45
|4-1-3
|2-5-1
|6-6-4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|17
|12
|4
|1
|25
|51
|36
|8-2-1
|4-2-0
|12-4-1
|Minnesota
|18
|12
|6
|0
|24
|57
|44
|5-3-0
|7-3-0
|12-6-0
|St. Louis
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|67
|67
|4-6-2
|7-2-0
|11-8-2
|Colorado
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|55
|42
|5-3-0
|6-3-1
|11-6-1
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|60
|56
|3-2-3
|6-5-1
|9-7-4
|Arizona
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|56
|64
|6-6-3
|3-3-0
|9-9-3
|Anaheim
|21
|6
|10
|5
|17
|42
|61
|3-5-3
|3-5-2
|6-10-5
|San Jose
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|53
|71
|1-3-0
|6-6-2
|7-9-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|22
|16
|4
|2
|34
|78
|55
|9-3-1
|7-1-1
|16-4-2
|Edmonton
|23
|14
|9
|0
|28
|79
|69
|6-6-0
|8-3-0
|14-9-0
|Winnipeg
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|69
|53
|8-3-1
|5-3-0
|13-6-1
|Montreal
|20
|9
|6
|5
|23
|65
|60
|3-5-0
|6-1-5
|9-6-5
|Calgary
|22
|10
|10
|2
|22
|58
|65
|4-4-0
|6-6-2
|10-10-2
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|68
|85
|5-6-2
|3-8-0
|8-14-2
|Ottawa
|23
|7
|15
|1
|15
|61
|91
|4-6-1
|3-9-0
|7-15-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago 7, Detroit 2
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
Washington 3, New Jersey 2
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.