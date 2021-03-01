Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69
Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50
N.Y. Islanders 21 11 6 4 26 56 49
Philadelphia 18 11 4 3 25 61 54
Pittsburgh 20 11 8 1 23 60 65
N.Y. Rangers 19 7 9 3 17 50 52
New Jersey 17 7 8 2 16 45 52
Buffalo 19 6 10 3 15 44 57
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 19 14 4 1 29 69 39
Florida 20 13 4 3 29 65 57
Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68
Carolina 20 13 6 1 27 69 56
Columbus 23 8 10 5 21 62 77
Nashville 21 10 11 0 20 49 64
Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 51 78
Dallas 16 6 6 4 16 46 45
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 17 12 4 1 25 51 36
Minnesota 18 12 6 0 24 57 44
St. Louis 21 11 8 2 24 67 67
Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 55 42
Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56
Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64
Anaheim 21 6 10 5 17 42 61
San Jose 18 7 9 2 16 53 71
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 22 16 4 2 34 78 55
Edmonton 23 14 9 0 28 79 69
Winnipeg 20 13 6 1 27 69 53
Montreal 20 9 6 5 23 65 60
Calgary 22 10 10 2 22 58 65
Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85
Ottawa 23 7 15 1 15 61 91

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago 7, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Washington 3, New Jersey 2

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-02 01:20 GMT+08:00

