NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 23:01
THROUGH FEBRUARY 28

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 30 351 223 997 33.2
Embiid, PHI 28 261 285 841 30.0
Lillard, POR 31 288 219 924 29.8
Curry, GS 34 330 180 1004 29.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 33 348 228 962 29.2
LaVine, CHI 32 329 144 917 28.7
Doncic, DAL 31 307 189 883 28.5
Leonard, LAC 29 280 159 777 26.8
Jokic, DEN 33 338 152 881 26.7
Young, ATL 32 248 274 847 26.5
James, LAL 35 334 141 892 25.5
Williamson, NO 32 315 180 816 25.5
Booker, PHO 29 271 136 739 25.5
Tatum, BOS 29 265 125 732 25.2
Harden, BKN 29 228 175 725 25.0
Brown, BOS 31 293 118 776 25.0
Mitchell, UTA 32 269 140 785 24.5
Vucevic, ORL 34 333 73 828 24.4
Ingram, NO 33 281 153 797 24.2
Randle, NY 35 290 172 819 23.4

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Allen, CLE 161 243 .663
Holmes, SAC 165 251 .657
Gobert, UTA 183 283 .647
Harrell, LAL 194 308 .630
Williamson, NO 315 512 .615
Plumlee, DET 135 220 .614
Ayton, PHO 206 343 .601
Young, CHI 153 256 .598
Capela, ATL 203 343 .592
Kanter, POR 157 271 .579

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 31 152 284 436 14.1
Drummond, CLE 25 101 236 337 13.5
Gobert, UTA 34 113 341 454 13.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 33 62 327 389 11.8
Ayton, PHO 33 114 270 384 11.6
Vucevic, ORL 34 64 329 393 11.6
Kanter, POR 32 133 236 369 11.5
Sabonis, IND 32 85 280 365 11.4
Embiid, PHI 28 61 255 316 11.3
Valanciunas, MEM 25 85 193 278 11.1

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 29 316 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 25 239 9.6
Young, ATL 32 303 9.5
Doncic, DAL 31 278 9.0
Paul, PHO 32 287 9.0
Green, GS 30 255 8.5
Jokic, DEN 33 281 8.5
Lillard, POR 31 248 8.0
Simmons, PHI 29 228 7.9
James, LAL 35 274 7.8

Updated : 2021-03-02 01:19 GMT+08:00

