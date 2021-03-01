THROUGH FEBRUARY 28
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|30
|351
|223
|997
|33.2
|Embiid, PHI
|28
|261
|285
|841
|30.0
|Lillard, POR
|31
|288
|219
|924
|29.8
|Curry, GS
|34
|330
|180
|1004
|29.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|33
|348
|228
|962
|29.2
|LaVine, CHI
|32
|329
|144
|917
|28.7
|Doncic, DAL
|31
|307
|189
|883
|28.5
|Leonard, LAC
|29
|280
|159
|777
|26.8
|Jokic, DEN
|33
|338
|152
|881
|26.7
|Young, ATL
|32
|248
|274
|847
|26.5
|James, LAL
|35
|334
|141
|892
|25.5
|Williamson, NO
|32
|315
|180
|816
|25.5
|Booker, PHO
|29
|271
|136
|739
|25.5
|Tatum, BOS
|29
|265
|125
|732
|25.2
|Harden, BKN
|29
|228
|175
|725
|25.0
|Brown, BOS
|31
|293
|118
|776
|25.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|32
|269
|140
|785
|24.5
|Vucevic, ORL
|34
|333
|73
|828
|24.4
|Ingram, NO
|33
|281
|153
|797
|24.2
|Randle, NY
|35
|290
|172
|819
|23.4
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Allen, CLE
|161
|243
|.663
|Holmes, SAC
|165
|251
|.657
|Gobert, UTA
|183
|283
|.647
|Harrell, LAL
|194
|308
|.630
|Williamson, NO
|315
|512
|.615
|Plumlee, DET
|135
|220
|.614
|Ayton, PHO
|206
|343
|.601
|Young, CHI
|153
|256
|.598
|Capela, ATL
|203
|343
|.592
|Kanter, POR
|157
|271
|.579
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|31
|152
|284
|436
|14.1
|Drummond, CLE
|25
|101
|236
|337
|13.5
|Gobert, UTA
|34
|113
|341
|454
|13.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|33
|62
|327
|389
|11.8
|Ayton, PHO
|33
|114
|270
|384
|11.6
|Vucevic, ORL
|34
|64
|329
|393
|11.6
|Kanter, POR
|32
|133
|236
|369
|11.5
|Sabonis, IND
|32
|85
|280
|365
|11.4
|Embiid, PHI
|28
|61
|255
|316
|11.3
|Valanciunas, MEM
|25
|85
|193
|278
|11.1
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|29
|316
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|25
|239
|9.6
|Young, ATL
|32
|303
|9.5
|Doncic, DAL
|31
|278
|9.0
|Paul, PHO
|32
|287
|9.0
|Green, GS
|30
|255
|8.5
|Jokic, DEN
|33
|281
|8.5
|Lillard, POR
|31
|248
|8.0
|Simmons, PHI
|29
|228
|7.9
|James, LAL
|35
|274
|7.8