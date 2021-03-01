Alexa
US spending on construction projects rises 1.7% in January

By MATT OTT , AP Business Reporter, Associated Press
2021/03/01 23:12
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, workers toil on new homes under construction in a development near Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colo. Sp...

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Spending on U.S. construction projects rose 1.7% in January as new home building continues to lift the sector.

Last month's increase followed small revised gains in December and November.

Spending on residential construction rose 2.5% in January, with single family home projects up 3%, the Commerce Department reported Monday.

Despite an economy that’s been battered for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, historically low interest rates and city dwellers seeking more space in the suburbs and beyond has boosted home sales. Last week, the Commerce Department reported that sales of new homes jumped 4.3% in January, and are 19.3% higher than they were last year at this time.

In a separate report, the government reported that applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, spiked 10.4% in January.

Spending on government projects, which has been constrained by tight state and local budgets in the wake of the pandemic, rose 1.7%.

