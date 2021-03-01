All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|21
|15
|Hartford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Bridgeport
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|26
|19
|Toronto
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Manitoba
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|21
|22
|Stockton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|15
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|43
|22
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|19
|19
|Texas
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|25
|Iowa
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|34
|Cleveland
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|20
|21
|Rockford
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|20
|34
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|24
|18
|Utica
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|29
|23
|Lehigh Valley
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|22
|20
|WB/Scranton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|24
|22
|Rochester
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|21
|Binghamton
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|19
|29
|Syracuse
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|19
|22
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|31
|16
|San Diego
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|34
|31
|Tucson
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|21
|18
|Colorado
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|19
|22
|San Jose
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|18
|Bakersfield
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|16
|19
|Ontario
|10
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|22
|39
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Chicago 8, Grand Rapids 4
San Jose 3, Ontario 1
Rockford at Cleveland, ppd
Rochester at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.