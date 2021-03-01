All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 15 Hartford 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 16 Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19 Toronto 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 24 Manitoba 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 22 Stockton 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 9 8 1 0 0 16 43 22 Grand Rapids 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 19 Texas 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 25 Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34 Cleveland 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 21 Rockford 8 1 6 1 0 3 20 34

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 8 5 1 2 0 12 24 18 Utica 7 5 1 0 1 11 29 23 Lehigh Valley 7 4 1 2 0 10 22 20 WB/Scranton 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 22 Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 21 Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29 Syracuse 6 1 4 1 0 3 19 22

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 9 8 1 0 0 16 31 16 San Diego 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 31 Tucson 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 18 Colorado 8 3 3 2 0 8 19 22 San Jose 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 18 Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19 Ontario 10 1 8 1 0 3 22 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 8, Grand Rapids 4

San Jose 3, Ontario 1

Rockford at Cleveland, ppd

Monday's Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.