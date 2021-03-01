Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 15
Hartford 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 16
Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19
Toronto 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 24
Manitoba 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 22
Stockton 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 9 8 1 0 0 16 43 22
Grand Rapids 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 19
Texas 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 25
Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34
Cleveland 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 21
Rockford 8 1 6 1 0 3 20 34
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 8 5 1 2 0 12 24 18
Utica 7 5 1 0 1 11 29 23
Lehigh Valley 7 4 1 2 0 10 22 20
WB/Scranton 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 22
Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 21
Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29
Syracuse 6 1 4 1 0 3 19 22
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 9 8 1 0 0 16 31 16
San Diego 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 31
Tucson 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 18
Colorado 8 3 3 2 0 8 19 22
San Jose 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 18
Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19
Ontario 10 1 8 1 0 3 22 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 8, Grand Rapids 4

San Jose 3, Ontario 1

Rockford at Cleveland, ppd

Monday's Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-02 01:18 GMT+08:00

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples
Calla lily season at Taipei’s Yangmingshan begins
