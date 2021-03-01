Alexa
Leverkusen defender Fosu-Mensah out for months with injury

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 21:31
Leverkusen's Timothy Fosu-Mensah, left, jumps for a header with Essen's Simon Engelmann during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between RW Essen ...

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen right back Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be out for several months with a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee, the German club said Monday.

Fosu-Mensah was injured just before halftime in Leverkusen's 2-1 loss to Freiburg on Sunday. The club said he will need an operation and is expected to spend “the coming months” on the sidelines.

It’s the second serious knee injury of the Dutch defender's career. He also needed ligament surgery while on loan at Fulham in April 2019 and missed most of Manchester United's 2019-20 season.

“It is a hard blow for Timothy,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “We will do everything we can to support him, so that he can come back stronger from this difficult situation.”

Fosu-Mensah, who signed from Manchester United less than two months ago, has played every minute of Leverkusen's last six Bundesliga games.

