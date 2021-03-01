Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 1, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;SSW;9;80%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;82;69;Sunny and very warm;90;71;NE;7;40%;2%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;59;41;An afternoon shower;61;44;NNE;4;48%;74%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;65;60;Decreasing clouds;64;50;NE;10;67%;9%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;49;36;Patchy fog, then sun;56;37;SE;8;74%;1%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow tapering off;18;10;Cloudy and cold;20;8;NNE;7;70%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, mild;67;41;Partly sunny, cooler;56;35;NE;7;52%;44%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;32;9;Cloudy and colder;17;3;WSW;8;78%;82%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;94;75;A t-storm around;93;75;ENE;7;61%;51%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;60;44;A shower;54;41;NNW;11;61%;56%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;72;63;Spotty showers;77;64;NW;7;72%;83%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;70;47;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;SE;6;35%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;72;Mostly sunny;94;72;SE;8;60%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;92;62;Hazy sun;89;64;ESE;6;29%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;92;81;Partly sunny;92;80;S;9;66%;56%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy;59;53;Windy;60;51;NE;18;76%;39%;3

Beijing, China;Snow and rain;41;21;Sunny and chilly;43;25;SSE;5;59%;5%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;53;29;Fog, then some sun;54;28;NW;5;62%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;46;28;Fog, then some sun;50;28;ESE;2;79%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;62;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;63;49;SE;5;81%;57%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;78;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;62;ENE;10;78%;54%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Patchy fog, then sun;51;30;Fog, then some sun;53;32;NE;5;69%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;51;34;Patchy fog, then sun;58;40;S;4;67%;6%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;43;35;Decreasing clouds;51;29;W;7;63%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;54;30;Fog, then some sun;56;29;W;5;65%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;85;73;Mostly sunny, humid;86;74;E;8;69%;15%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;87;68;A t-storm around;85;65;ENE;6;44%;67%;12

Busan, South Korea;Afternoon rain;61;40;Cooler;46;32;NNE;10;62%;7%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Periods of sun, nice;72;50;Sunshine, pleasant;71;51;NW;9;43%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;77;64;Sunshine and nice;76;63;SSW;10;67%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;ENE;4;54%;1%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;91;71;S;7;60%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Sunny and colder;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;44;35;SW;11;47%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;90;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;SSE;5;64%;0%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;48;33;Low clouds and fog;43;29;WSW;6;89%;0%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;73;64;Mostly sunny, nice;76;65;N;12;63%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Periods of rain;52;43;Partly sunny;58;37;ESE;7;54%;7%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;93;77;Breezy in the p.m.;92;76;NE;12;67%;38%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;82;58;Hazy sun;84;59;NW;12;35%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;46;24;Sunny and milder;57;25;SW;5;31%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;89;71;Warm with hazy sun;94;66;SSW;5;38%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;SE;5;77%;64%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds and fog;48;36;Low clouds and fog;48;37;NE;7;81%;15%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;64;43;Cloudy and mild;61;47;N;8;34%;59%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;62;58;Spotty showers;63;57;ENE;7;77%;65%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;76;63;Cloudy, not as warm;68;64;S;6;61%;37%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;71;56;Clouds and sun, nice;72;56;SE;6;69%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sunshine;87;72;Mostly sunny;86;69;ESE;8;53%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;41;32;Breezy in the a.m.;40;29;WNW;14;77%;10%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;77;Partly sunny;92;77;SE;7;64%;39%;9

Hong Kong, China;Humid;77;61;Turning cloudy;76;61;E;9;62%;40%;7

Honolulu, United States;Windy;80;70;A morning shower;80;68;ENE;20;56%;76%;8

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;98;68;Hazy sunshine;90;65;SE;5;29%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;78;50;Hazy sun;79;53;N;9;31%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;47;40;A shower or two;48;33;NNE;12;72%;60%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;77;An afternoon shower;87;76;NW;7;74%;80%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;84;70;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;N;11;43%;2%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;More sun than clouds;78;57;SE;5;45%;13%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;58;33;Decreasing clouds;64;35;NNW;5;23%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;Hazy sunshine;91;63;W;6;22%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;48;Hazy sun;75;46;SSE;6;36%;0%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, nice;89;63;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;NNE;14;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;37;35;A morning flurry;42;33;NNW;12;66%;68%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the a.m.;87;73;A stray shower;85;74;ENE;11;62%;57%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SW;6;70%;74%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;96;73;Hazy sun;94;72;SW;5;45%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;76;NNW;4;57%;70%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;59;40;Showers around;54;39;NE;7;68%;94%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;79;A morning shower;90;80;SW;7;75%;59%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;76;69;Partly sunny, nice;76;69;SSE;6;71%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;64;49;Partly sunny;63;48;NNE;4;73%;6%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;51;38;Patchy fog, then sun;53;39;ENE;6;76%;26%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;Mostly sunny;78;53;ESE;6;22%;9%;5

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;90;78;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;SSW;6;65%;33%;13

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;51;46;Partly sunny;58;45;ENE;3;62%;66%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;Mostly sunny;89;81;NE;9;63%;0%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;81;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;74;E;6;84%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;E;4;66%;62%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;73;54;Breezy in the a.m.;61;54;S;14;55%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;83;52;Mostly cloudy;78;50;NNW;6;42%;10%;7

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;83;72;Mostly sunny;81;74;SE;8;69%;27%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;42;34;Decreasing clouds;44;30;NNW;12;80%;25%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy, not as warm;89;77;Breezy;89;77;ENE;15;62%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;82;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;71;ENE;10;70%;47%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy, windy;39;4;Much colder;17;15;WSW;12;54%;75%;3

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;39;36;Decreasing clouds;38;28;NW;11;74%;39%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;95;78;Hazy sun;95;77;NNW;8;32%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;NNE;13;49%;19%;13

New York, United States;Rain this morning;52;23;Sunny, windy, colder;36;30;WSW;26;29%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;66;48;A shower in the p.m.;64;46;SSE;8;47%;87%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;26;5;Rather cloudy;13;0;E;5;86%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds, mild;67;54;Downpours;62;38;N;9;72%;77%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;43;29;Partly sunny;44;27;N;3;79%;13%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Windy, then colder;33;0;Colder;19;16;S;13;56%;72%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;85;79;A thunderstorm;87;78;SE;7;71%;60%;7

Panama City, Panama;A brief shower;91;75;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;NNW;12;60%;27%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;A passing shower;84;72;ESE;6;77%;81%;4

Paris, France;Sunshine;58;35;Low clouds and fog;61;40;SSE;4;66%;15%;3

Perth, Australia;Afternoon t-storms;73;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;SE;12;61%;57%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;94;77;Clouds and sun;92;77;SSE;6;61%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;Heavy a.m. showers;84;73;NNW;17;84%;97%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;69;Mostly sunny;90;67;ENE;6;42%;5%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;42;29;Fog, then some sun;46;28;S;4;92%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, then snow;44;26;Mostly sunny;44;18;SSW;5;48%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;63;53;Downpours;63;53;NNE;7;76%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;65;49;Partly sunny;65;49;ENE;4;79%;8%;5

Recife, Brazil;Afternoon showers;81;75;A t-storm around;84;75;ESE;8;69%;74%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;42;37;A morning shower;44;40;E;7;88%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;49;33;Breezy and cooler;41;31;NW;14;77%;2%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;71;Clouds and sun;85;72;NE;7;69%;5%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;81;52;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;NE;9;33%;4%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;63;37;Mostly sunny;63;38;N;5;66%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;37;33;Sunshine;40;33;WNW;10;60%;28%;2

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;Partly sunny;64;45;WNW;7;61%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;Breezy in the a.m.;79;61;ENE;13;60%;2%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;74;Breezy in the a.m.;81;74;ENE;13;63%;56%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and less humid;76;60;Partly sunny;78;63;N;6;68%;10%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;Turning cloudy;73;53;SE;5;37%;21%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;85;59;Partial sunshine;81;60;SW;6;45%;21%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;69;Sunshine and nice;85;70;NNE;9;62%;5%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;64;46;An afternoon shower;61;44;NNE;4;73%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;57;41;Variable clouds;47;34;NE;6;75%;27%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Heavy rain and snow;46;30;Partial sunshine;44;25;NNW;5;55%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;56;41;Partly sunny;54;41;NE;13;51%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Warm, a p.m. shower;91;77;Very warm;92;77;NE;11;60%;16%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;49;28;Mostly sunny;51;27;W;5;57%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;80;73;Mostly sunny;81;74;ENE;9;61%;43%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, mild;46;36;Sunny and mild;48;31;WNW;6;62%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;87;68;Cooler;69;63;SSE;14;68%;84%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;82;63;A little p.m. rain;63;59;ENE;9;77%;79%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;47;34;Abundant sunshine;40;34;WNW;13;72%;12%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun and mild;68;40;Cloudy;59;40;N;5;40%;38%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;51;32;Decreasing clouds;47;30;NNW;9;53%;29%;4

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;58;46;Partly sunny;62;45;NW;9;32%;4%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;66;52;A shower in the a.m.;65;52;S;10;59%;66%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;65;38;Mostly sunny;65;37;ENE;5;42%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy, mild;64;58;Periods of rain;72;38;NNW;23;54%;88%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers;34;16;Breezy;32;29;WSW;16;51%;29%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;64;54;Breezy in the p.m.;65;54;ESE;12;64%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;68;52;Mostly cloudy;66;52;ESE;10;66%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;16;-4;Turning cloudy;28;8;WSW;6;41%;8%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;51;37;Clouds and sunshine;46;36;ENE;4;53%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;45;28;Fog, then some sun;48;28;NE;4;88%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;95;70;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;ESE;7;51%;36%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Milder;45;33;Decreasing clouds;47;27;NNW;11;69%;2%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Fog;43;33;Low clouds and fog;50;30;NW;12;70%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;62;Rain and drizzle;73;64;NNW;17;73%;74%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;97;66;Sunlit and very warm;98;69;W;4;47%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cooler;43;25;Partly sunny;42;26;NE;3;65%;40%;2

Updated : 2021-03-01 22:18 GMT+08:00

