Taiwan’s Kaohsiung resumes charging for rides on light rail system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Free rides on Kaohsiung’s light rail system ended on Sunday (Feb. 28), and as of Monday, it now costs NT$10 (US$0.34) for passengers using electronic tickets and NT$30 for people using paper tickets, regardless of distance.

Kaohsiung’s Mass Rapid Transit Bureau offered free rides on its light rail after two new sections opened on Jan. 12. The sections increased the number of existing light rail stations from 14 to 23 and extended the line to 12.8 kilometers.

The nine new stations are located between Kaisyuan Park (C32) and LRT Depot (C37) as well as between Shoushan Park (C15) and Gushan District Office (C17).

The completed circular Kaohsiung Light Rail line will be 22.1 kilometers with 37 stations, according to the bureau. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said the entire circular light rail system will be completed in 2023.



(Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau video)



(Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau photo)