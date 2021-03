Monday At Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, Netherlands Purse: €980,580 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Round of 16

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 3-6, 10-2.