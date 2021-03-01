Unveiling The Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Care Concept - Live life to the fullest with CERTAINTY

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 1 March 2021 - CERTAINTY, a brand under Disposable Soft Goods (DSG) has recently unveiled the concept of Activities of Daily Living (ADL) to assist Malaysians in their purchasing behavior, primarily for its adult diaper selection. ADL is a commonly used term in the healthcare industry to refer to people's daily life activities. ADL consists of 6 main activities which include eating, bathing, getting dressed, toileting, mobility and continence. With this new concept brought forth, DSG designed its CERTAINTY adult diapers that cater to the needs of the users, based on users' mobility condition.









From left to right: Certainty DryPants for ADL0, Certainty SuperPants for ADL1, Certainty MaxPants for ADL2&3 and Certainty Tape diapers for ADL4&5.





Depending on the mobility condition of the user, the selection of the adult diapers is largely divided into 'light to moderate' or 'moderate to heavy' incontinence. Users who can walk independently or walk with walking aid, are generally having 'light to moderate' incontinence. Whereas users who need assistance or are bedridden, they normally have 'moderate to heavy' incontinence. Icon of the mobility condition and level of absorption are printed on the packaging to help consumers to choose the right type of adult diaper.





"We are very excited with this launch of the ADL care concept to Malaysian market. Applying the concept in our product design and development will certainly help users to select the right types of adult diapers to manage the issue of urinary incontinence." said Daigo Fujiwara, Sales and Marketing Director.





In Malaysia, there are around 1.2 million people who are affected by some form of incontinence or inability to control any involuntary loss of urine. One in 10 women had regular incontinence problems while one in 20 men experienced it. There are generally two types of incontinence that mostly affect women, namely 'stress incontinence' and 'urge incontinence'. Stress incontinence is caused due to coughing, laughing, sneezing, exercising or other movements that increase intra-abdominal pressure. Whereas, urge incontinence is involuntary and triggered by a random sound of running water or drinking small amounts of water.[1]





"Incontinence is not a disease. It is a symptom or a sign that some part of your body is not functioning properly. We believe it's timely for us to introduce our range of adult diapers with the ADL care concept to cater to the increasing demand. The concept helps users to manage their incontinence issue as well as a guide for their caretakers to make the right choice in product selection." added Daigo.





Based on the 6 (six) levels of the ADL care concept (from ADL 0 -- ADL 5), Certainty guides users to better understand their user's mobility conditions, thereby helping them to determine the right fit based on their urinary incontinence issue. With that, CERTAINTY adult diapers are now classified into 4 different types. The CERTAINTY DryPants and CERTAINTY SuperPants are catered to people who can walk or move around independently or with minimal walking aids respectively. Whereas, the CERTAINTY MaxPants are for people who require assistance, for example assisted by their caretaker and the CERTAINTY Tape is specially designed for bedridden patients.

With its tagline "For Everyday Confidence", CERTAINTY believes its range of adult diapers are created based on the ADL care concept will allow both caretakers and people with urinary incontinence issues to live independently and confidently. For more information on the ADL care concept, please visit www.certainty.com.my or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/certaintymalaysia."





About Disposable Soft Goods

Disposable Soft Goods (DSG) started its operation in Malaysia with the setting up of Disposable Soft Goods (M) Sdn Bhd in October 1995, a company involved in the distribution of disposable baby and adult diapers. In July 1999, DSG set up its manufacturing plant, DSG (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, in Glenmarie, Shah Alam. In 2013, DSG shifted to a fully integrated warehouse and manufacturing facilities located at Teluk Panglima Garang.





On 26 September 2018, Unicharm Corporation, a leading Japanese International Company that manufactures disposable hygienic products specializing in baby diapers, adult incontinence care, feminine hygiene, pet care and clean & fresh, has since acquired DSGT and its subsidiaries including DSG Malaysia. The management team of Unicharm and DSG is working collaboratively in accelerating the dramatic growth of DSG business.





From a start-up with a total workforce of only 57 employees, the company has grown and expanded its business operation with a workforce of more than 350 employees in 2020. DSG's key brands are Certainty for adult diapers, PetPet and Fitti for baby diapers.



