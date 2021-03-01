Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan hopes to save $3 billion in new gas deal with Qatar

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 17:06
Pakistan hopes to save $3 billion in new gas deal with Qatar

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s landmark, new deal with Qatar for liquefied natural gas at lower rates will save Islamabad a total of about $3 billion over the next 10 years, an adviser to the country’s prime minister said Monday.

The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries, according to Nadeem Babar, Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on petroleum.

This “will result in the lowering of the overall cost of liquefied natural gas” imported from Qatar, Babar said.

Under the agreement, which comes into effect in January 2022, Pakistan will import liquefied natural gas — or LNG — from Qatar at a reduced price of about 31%, compared to the previous agreement signed in 2015 for 15 years. At the time, Islamabad's agreeing to pay a higher price had drawn criticism from experts.

Many Pakistanis have been rallying, angry over long power cuts in the summer and shortages of natural gas in winter, to demand an uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas. Khan's government has said it was trying its best to overcome an energy shortfall through different measures.

Updated : 2021-03-01 19:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1