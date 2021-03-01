FWD Insurance and HKT team up to reward FWD MAX members with exclusive promotions

Members can experience telemedicine video consultation and unparalleled mobile 5G telecommunication services from CSL Mobile

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 March 2021 - FWD Insurance ("FWD") is delighted to announce a new partnership with HKT (Stock Code: 6823) to offer FWD MAX members DrGo telemedicine video consultations and 5G telecommunication services from CSL Mobile.





Exclusive welcome offers and DrGo telemedicine video consultation rewards





From today until 30 June 2021, FWD MAX members are entitled to 2,000 MAX points (MAX points will be credited in the next calendar month), a HK$200 DrGo telemedicine consultation e-vouchers and a HK$50 Hung Fook Tong e-voucher upon account activation with the DrGo app.





Additionally, FWD MAX members can choose between redeeming a one-time DrGo consultation service with 8,750 MAX points or pay HK$330 plus 50 MAX points (valued at HK$368, which covers a single medical consultation with Union Medical Healthcare, up to three days of basic medication by general practitioners, and a one-time free medicine delivery service). For each completed consultation with DrGo app, MAX members will earn extra 500 MAX points. The e-voucher is applicable to these offerings.1





To register for the service, please visit https://drgohkt.page.link/download_app to download the DrGo app. For more information about DrGo service, please call +852 2380 2323 or visit www.drgo.com.hk.





5G service from CSL Mobile





From now until June 30, 2021, FWD MAX members subscribing to designated 1O1O or CSL 80GB 5G service plans are entitled to a free DrGo telemedicine consultation.2 In addition, 1O1O/csl data charges will be waived for FWD MAX members when using DrGo.

For details of pricing and service plans, please visit any 1O1O Center or csl store, or call 1O1O's Product Hotline on +852 2988 1010, or csl's Product Hotline on +852 2888 2123. Alternatively, you can WhatsApp one of csl's online sales specialists on +852 52 123 123, or call one of 1O1O's customer representatives on +852 5910 1010.





1. For DrGo Welcome Gift terms and conditions, please visit https://www.drgo.com.hk/terms-and-conditions/index.html.

2. Required to subscribe to a designated service plan. Terms & Conditions apply. Please contact shop staff for details.

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong & Macau is part of the FWD Group, the primary insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD Group spans Hong Kong SAR & Macau SAR, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia, offering life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, Shariah and family takaful products across a number of its markets.





FWD Hong Kong has been assigned strong financial ratings by international agencies. It offers life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.





By creating fresh customer experiences with easy-to-understand products supported by digital technology, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.





For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau please visit www.fwd.com.hk and www.fwd.com.mo.





About FWD MAX





FWD MAX is an online-to-offline engagement platform aiming to encourage Hong Kong people to ignite their passions for life and pursue their aspirations. Every Hong Kong people, including FWD customers, can be a MAX member. Simply by sharing and participating in the platform's diverse activities, users can earn MAX points to redeem life-enriching experiences and live life to the max. Please visit https://fwdmax.fwd.com.hk/#/.





About HKT





HKT (SEHK: 6823) HKT Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, media entertainment, enterprise solutions and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centers.





HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network with differentiated value-added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fiber backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.





HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong's development into a smart city.





Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty program, e-commerce, travel, insurance, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT's relationship with its customers thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.





For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

About DrGo





DrGo is a brand new end-to-end app-based platform connecting users with Hong Kong registered doctors who will provide medical consultation services and advice via video consultation on mobile device. Any prescribed medicine will be delivered to the user's designated address. DrGo is the first HealthTech platform pioneered by HKT, offering convenient telemedicine services via on an end-to-end app-based platform developed and managed locally by HKT professionals. With HKT's advanced technologies, the entire consultation journey including service registration, appointment booking, video consultation and payment will take place with encryption, aiming at protecting users' privacy.





DrGo users in Hong Kong can get access to a one-stop medical consultation via their mobile devices. They can speak to a doctor from their home or workplace without the need to making a physical visit or queuing at a hospital or clinic. Remote consultation provides sense of ease and convenience, which is particularly important at a time when social distancing is critical during the current pandemic.





