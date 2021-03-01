Bucks rally to beat Clippers for 5th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past LA Clippers' Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac during the second half of an NBA basket... Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past LA Clippers' Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked a closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters.

Kawhi Leonard’s potential tying 3-point attempt bounced off the front rim with about four seconds left. Khris Middleton got the rebound and sealed it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining.

After Leonard’s jumper gave Los Angeles a 100-96 lead with 4:01 left, the Clippers didn’t score again.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 35 points in four straight games. He’s the first Bucks player to do that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from Jan. 6-14, 1973.

Middleton added 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Leonard scored 25 points for the Clippers.

CELTICS 11, WIZARDS 110

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made two twisting, driving baskets in the final 15 seconds and finished with 31 points, helping Boston overcome Bradley Beal's 46-point night for Washington.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Celtics, and Daniel Theis had 20 points and nine rebounds. Boston, which beat Indiana on Friday, has won consecutive games for the first time since late January.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Davis Bertans added 20 points.