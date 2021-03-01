Tatum, Celtics rally past Wizards 111-110

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Boston Celtics' Javonte Green (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. ... Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Boston Celtics' Javonte Green (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III (44) blocks a shot by Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday... Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III (44) blocks a shot by Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, F... Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) defends against Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28... Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) defends against Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the go-ahead basket against Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball ... Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the go-ahead basket against Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) dunks against Washington Wizards' Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, ... Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) dunks against Washington Wizards' Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made two twisting, driving baskets in the final 15 seconds and finished with 31 points Sunday night, leading the Boston Celtics to a 111-110 comeback victory over the Washington Wizards despite 46 points by Bradley Beal.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Celtics, and Daniel Theis had 20 points and nine rebounds. Boston, which beat Indiana on Friday, has won consecutive games for the first time since late January.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who had won seven of eight. Davis Bertans added 20 points.

The Wizards led 110-105 after Beal’s driving basket with 47 seconds left before the Celtics sliced it to one on Tatum’s acrobatic shot in the lane with 15 seconds left.

Washington then turned the ball over before Tatum’s twisting bucket gave the Celtics a 111-110 edge with 4.7 seconds left.

Beal got trapped in front of Boston’s bench and fired up a shot that bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Boston trailed 106-98 after Westbrook’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:58 to go, but Tatum’s fadeaway capped a 7-0 spurt with 1:34 to play.

Robin Lopez then nailed a short hook shot and Beal had a driving basket.

Beal’s four-point play made it 95-94 with just over five minutes left. He followed a basket by Walker with a 3-pointer and had a three-point play, making it 101-96 with 3:57 left.

Coming off a victory at home a night earlier against Minnesota, the Wizards took a while to get going, but after an extremely slow start they opened the final quarter with an 11-2 spurt to take their first lead of the game.

The Celtics had matched their largest lead of the game on Walker’s 3 from the right wing, giving them a 68-57 edge early in the third quarter, before Beal scored eight of the Wizards’ points during a 12-2 run over a 5:03 stretch.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Bertans has hit two or more 3s in team-record 16 consecutive games. … Missed their initial eight shots of the game and didn’t get their first basket until Bertans’ 3 just past halfway into the opening quarter.

Celtics: Jaylen Brown missed the game with left knee soreness. Boston coach Brad Stevens said Brown “is very much day to day.” Javonte Green replaced Brown, making his fourth career start and second this season.

POSTER TIME

Tatum, a 6-foot-8 forward, drove the lane around Rui Hachimura and delivered a powerful dunk over the 7-foot Lopez, bringing a boisterous response from the Celtics’ bench.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, opening a stretch that features seven of eight games at home.

Celtics: Host the Clippers on Tuesday, the third of a four-game homestand. Boston beat the Clippers in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports