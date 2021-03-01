Fellows Creative Staff Singapore opened their Singapore office to help the creative content of all businesses stand out in the DX era by sourcing creators and digital talents

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 March 2021 - With everyone stuck at home during the pandemic, more people are exposed to many different creative contents without any doubt. Netflix is becoming popular and popular, the number of contents has been increasing inside YouTube, some people are purchasing twice more than usual via Lazada and Shopee, websites are crawled for searching a staycation place and Instagram or Twitter is checked every second. Creative content is everywhere more than ever.

Fellows Creative Staff Singapore Ptd. Ltd. Launched its office in Singapore in January 2020 to help businesses' creative content stand out by sourcing creators and digital talents to all industries in the DX era. Fellows Creative Staff Singapore will eagerly contribute to all industries more flourish in Singapore and other ASEAN nations.

Would you believe your company has already had enough creative and digital talents?

Since 2003, Fellows Inc has spread out into 12 branches all over Japan. As of April 2020, more than 35.000 people registered and exceed 4,000 companies as their clients to be dedicated. Including from major TV stations, game developers to small and medium-sized animation productions, design offices, and digital service providers.

In Singapore, those people working in creative and digital fields also need to find more opportunities to stand out, meanwhile, almost all of enterprises are in need to break their old style of business and make them fit for a digital transformation under pandemic. That is what Fellows can help.

Junya Oishi, managing director of this creator's agent, says "The word 'creator' indicates a wide range of professionals working in industries like web-contents, digital marketing, video production, console video & social network game, Japanese anime, product design, spatial & architectural design and we will cover all of them."





Unique agent system called "Dual-Side Agent(DSA)"

Known as a "dual-side agent", directly serves both creator and business owner in pursuit of ideal partnerships for both sides. In other words, a single DSA grasps the requirement of both parties clearly and reduces a wrong matching as much as possible. Fellows Creative Staff Singapore Pte. Ltd. affords a guaranteed permanent placement of a variety of talents and specialists in creative fields who are seeking employment. It also empowers to have project-based staffing by sourcing skilled and experienced free-lancers other than permanent placement.





alt="Fellows Creative Staff Singapore opened their Singapore office to help the creative content of all businesses stand out in the DX era by sourcing creators and digital talents"



How to use DSA

Under the Covid-19 pandemic, every business owner is looking for ways to survive. Thus, they may unwillingly retrench their precious employee or must accept a business reduction.

"However, there will never be a better chance than now to find new talents to let them join your team" Junya added.

As the Singapore Government encourages us to hire local citizens, Fellows Creative Staff Singapore Pte. Ltd. will support local jobseekers to find a new place to work as well. For both employers and job seekers who would like to use DSA, feel free to contact Junya Oishi at Fellows Creative Staff Singapore Pte. Ltd. (contact info at the bottom). Fees are not charged to employers until they found whom they want. Absolutely no charge for job seekers.





alt="Fellows Creative Staff Singapore opened their Singapore office to help the creative content of all businesses stand out in the DX era by sourcing creators and digital talents"



And for everyone dedicated to creative fields, Fellows Creative Staff Singapore is preparing various types of webinars which will give everyone a chance to learn new skills, improve technique and meet more people. * the Only webinar in Japanese is now available.

Fellows Creative Staff Singapore also plans to offer an "enterprise matching" service. For example, if a local company seeks to have a connection to an Anime production in Japan for investment or M&A, Fellows will help to find through its excellent network as a consultancy.

For more information about Fellows, please visit

・Fellows Creative Staff Singapore

https://www.fellow-s.com.sg/about-us-2/

・Fellows Inc

https://www.fellow-s.co.jp/