Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Western Illinois 95-59

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 09:11
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 25 points as Oral Roberts romped past Western Illinois 95-59 on Sunday.

Kareem Thompson had 12 points for Oral Roberts (13-10, 10-5 Summit League) as did Kevin Obanor, who also collected 12 rebounds. Nate Clover III had nine rebounds.

Colton Sandage had 18 points for the Leathernecks (7-14, 5-9). Adam Anhold added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ramean Hinton had nine rebounds.

Will Carius, who led the Leathernecks in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only three on 1-of-9 shooting. The Leathernecks shot just 25% and made only 3 of 24 from the arc.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 85-81 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

