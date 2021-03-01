Alexa
Wright scores 13 to lead Marist over Quinnipiac 76-67

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 08:15
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright had 13 points and seven rebounds as Marist beat Quinnipiac 76-67 on Sunday.

Raheim Sullivan and Jordan Jones scored 10 points each for Marist (11-8, 9-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Bell had nine rebounds.

With the win, Marist secured a top-five seed and first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Jacob Rigoni scored a season-high 23 points for the Bobcats (8-10, 6-8), hitting 7 of 12 3-point attempts to become the program's all-time 3-point field-goal leader with 255, passing Rob Monroe (253, 2001-05). Luis Kortright added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Updated : 2021-03-01 10:06 GMT+08:00

