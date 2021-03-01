Alexa
King scores 19 to lead Army past Boston U. 57-55

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 08:15
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Alex King scored 19 points and his 16-foot fadeaway jump shot with 1.1 seconds left sent Army past Boston University 57-55 on Sunday.

Javante McCoy missed a desperation three-quarter court heave as time expired.

Nick Finke and Lonnie Grayson combined to grab 17 rebounds of Army's (11-8, 7-7 Patriot League) 38 boards.

Army built a 39-17 halftime lead before the Terriers (6-10, 6-10) flipped the script and staged a furious rally.

McCoy had 16 points and nine rebounds, Walter Whyte added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jonas Harper scored 11 for the Terriers.

Army ends the regular season with a 3-1 record against the Terriers this season.

