Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hartford beats Albany 83-77 in America East semifinal

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 07:51
Hartford beats Albany 83-77 in America East semifinal

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) —

BODY:

Traci Carter had 20 points as fourth-seeded Hartford topped fifth-seeded Albany 83-77 in the America East Conference tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Hawks will travel to take on top seed UMBC in a Saturday semifinal.

D.J. Mitchell had 17 points for Hartford (13-8) in the win over Albany. Miroslav Stafl added 14 points and seven rebounds. Hunter Marks had 13 points and Austin Williams 11.

Hartford totaled 45 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

CJ Kelly had 18 points and six rebounds for the Great Danes (7-9). Jarvis Doles added 16 points. Jamel Horton had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Kellon Taylor and Antonio Rizzuto scored 12 points each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-01 08:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine