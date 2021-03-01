Alexa
Randolph scores 20 to lead Florida A&M over SC State 63-58

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 07:37
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 20 points as Florida A&M edged South Carolina State 63-58 on Sunday in the teams' third meeting in four days.

DJ Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds for Florida A&M (7-10, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Floyd Rideau Jr. had 13 points for the Bulldogs (1-17, 1-7). Sebastian Guitian added seven rebounds as did Jemal Davis.

The Rattlers won Thursday's matchup 75-67 while S.C. State took Saturday's 63-57. The extended weekend set was played entirely in Orangeburg. The Bulldogs beat the Rattlers in a Jan. 10 game 70-68 in Tallahassee, Fla.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-01 08:38 GMT+08:00

