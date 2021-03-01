Alexa
Carter leads Norfolk St. past St. Mary's (MD) 72-51

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 06:09
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devante Carter posted 18 points as Norfolk State routed Division III St. Mary’s (MD) 72-51 on Sunday.

Jalen Hawkins had 11 points for Norfolk State (14-7), which earned its fourth straight win. Kyonze Chavis added 10 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had nine rebounds.

Micah Henry had 24 points for the Seahawks. Daryn Alexander added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-01 08:36 GMT+08:00

